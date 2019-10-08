UrduPoint.com
ERC Launches Programme To Support 10,000 Orphans In 25 Countries

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

ERC launches programme to support 10,000 orphans in 25 countries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, launched a new humanitarian initiative titled, 'Orphans Kafalah Programme', to support 10,000 orphans in 25 countries, under the slogan, 'Be Their Families'.

The programme was launched on social media and SMS in cooperation with Etisalat, and is being promoted in malls for three days around the country, including in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Marina Mall, Dalma Mall and Bawabat Al Sharq in Abu Dhabi, as well as in Dubai Mall and the Emirates Mall in Dubai, and in Bawadi Mall and Gemy Mall in Al Ain.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, has prioritised orphans and supported relevant projects to increase the number of beneficiaries both inside and outside the country.

The programme will target 10,000 orphans in 25 Arab and foreign countries, as well as in the UAE, in line with the ERC’s humanitarian and charity strategy, noting that its first phase will focus on 10 countries, he added.

The programme is a milestone for the ERC and coincides with the Year of Tolerance, complementing the ERC’s previous humanitarian efforts during the Year of Zayed and Year of Giving, he further added.

The ERC has launched various projects that support poor families, orphans, students and people of determination, with those in the UAE receiving benefits of around AED300 per month while those outside the country are receiving AED150 to AED300 per month.

The number of people supported by the ERC until October amounted to 107,331, including 104,868 orphans and 142 students in the UAE, along with 1,065 people of determination and 1,256 families.

