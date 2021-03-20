ERC launches Ramadan dates distribution programme in 10 countries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 20th March 2021 (WAM) - The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a programme to distribute dates in several countries ahead of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The programme is launched upon the directives His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC has already started shipping 200 tonnes of dates to the beneficiaries in 10 countries.

"This initiative stems from the visionary leadership's keenness to provide support to needy families in brotherly and friendly countries during the holy month of Ramadan," said Dr.

Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary General.

He added that the initiative comes at a time of growing food crises that threaten millions of lives in vulnerable countries, which were further aggravated by the global pandemic.

"The ERC will ensure that dates are delivered to beneficiaries in the 10 countries before the beginning of the holy month. Some of the shipments are allocated to refugee camps and internally displaced people," he added.