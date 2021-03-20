UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Launches Ramadan Dates Distribution Programme In 10 Countries

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:15 PM

ERC launches Ramadan dates distribution programme in 10 countries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 20th March 2021 (WAM) - The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a programme to distribute dates in several countries ahead of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The programme is launched upon the directives His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC has already started shipping 200 tonnes of dates to the beneficiaries in 10 countries.

"This initiative stems from the visionary leadership's keenness to provide support to needy families in brotherly and friendly countries during the holy month of Ramadan," said Dr.

Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary General.

He added that the initiative comes at a time of growing food crises that threaten millions of lives in vulnerable countries, which were further aggravated by the global pandemic.

"The ERC will ensure that dates are delivered to beneficiaries in the 10 countries before the beginning of the holy month. Some of the shipments are allocated to refugee camps and internally displaced people," he added.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi March From Refugee Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Rana Sanaullah 's indictment delayed in drug case

9 minutes ago

Health minister stresses upon safe disposal of hos ..

9 minutes ago

Iran ex-president Khatami blasted over New Year me ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 262 others

9 minutes ago

Shooting in Dallas Nightclub Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Inju ..

12 minutes ago

Police Deploy Batons, Pepper Spray at Anti-Lockdow ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.