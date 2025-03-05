ERC Launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme In Hadramaut
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 01:15 PM
HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) has launched the Ramadan Mir programme to provide food support to underprivileged families in Hadramaut Governorate, in the presence of Hamed Qawaya, Supervisor of ERC Projects in Hadramaut.
To support families during Ramadan, the UAE is distributing essential food baskets in Mukalla and providing Iftar meals across Hadramaut through this humanitarian initiative.
Hamid Rashid Al Shamsi, Advisor for Development and International Cooperation and ERC Representative in Hadramaut, affirmed that the 'Ramadan Mir' programme is a key part of the ERC's comprehensive Ramadan campaign, which also includes Iftar meals, Zakat Al Fitr, and Eid clothing initiatives.
He added that the campaign aims to expand the scope of humanitarian assistance to reach the largest possible number of beneficiaries.
Qawaya highlighted the ERC’s commitment to alleviating the burdens on underprivileged families. He noted that the Ramadan Mir programme is one of the annual initiatives reflecting the values of generosity and solidarity.
He emphasised that the programme aims to strengthen social cohesion during Ramadan by delivering food assistance and humanitarian aid to as many beneficiaries as possible.
