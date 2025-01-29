ERC Launches Winter Aid Campaign In Bangladesh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has carried out its 2024-2025 winter relief campaign in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, in collaboration with the UAE Embassy, benefiting 5,000 people across various regions.
The initiative aims to alleviate the impact of severe winter conditions on vulnerable communities.
The campaign included the distribution of food parcels and winter clothing to help those affected by the extreme cold weather sweeping the region.
The ERC ensured that aid reached as many families as possible through an effective distribution mechanism implemented in coordination with the UAE Embassy.
This initiative reaffirms the ERC’s commitment to its humanitarian mission by providing essential supplies to those impacted by harsh weather conditions, while also supporting efforts to improve their living conditions during the winter season.
