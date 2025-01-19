Open Menu

ERC Launches Winter Relief Campaign In Kazakhstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2025 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a winter relief campaign to assist those affected by severe cold and heavy snowfall in Kazakhstan.

The campaign included distributing relief aid to 7,500 people in the regions of North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Abai.

The aid provided includes winter clothing, food parcels, and other essential supplies for vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities, orphans, children, the elderly, and underprivileged families.

The initiative is part of the ERC's broader efforts to provide winter aid to various countries and alleviate the challenges faced by vulnerable communities during harsh weather conditions.

The organisation emphasised that this year's plan focuses on expanding its outreach to more beneficiaries across several countries.

