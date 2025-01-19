ERC Launches Winter Relief Campaign In Kazakhstan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a winter relief campaign to assist those affected by severe cold and heavy snowfall in Kazakhstan.
The campaign included distributing relief aid to 7,500 people in the regions of North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Abai.
The aid provided includes winter clothing, food parcels, and other essential supplies for vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities, orphans, children, the elderly, and underprivileged families.
The initiative is part of the ERC's broader efforts to provide winter aid to various countries and alleviate the challenges faced by vulnerable communities during harsh weather conditions.
The organisation emphasised that this year's plan focuses on expanding its outreach to more beneficiaries across several countries.
Recent Stories
ERC launches winter relief campaign in Kazakhstan
Carthage Music Days opens in Tunis
UAE provides winter aid to 12,500 displaced people in Gaza
MIT researchers develop advanced robotic insects for pollination
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2025
Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily
UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Lebanese territory by deadline o ..
UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic surgeon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral strategic relations over phone
Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasef ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai Government Customer and Emplo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ERC launches winter relief campaign in Kazakhstan2 minutes ago
-
Carthage Music Days opens in Tunis32 minutes ago
-
1,985 human rights violations by Houthis in 2024: Report1 hour ago
-
China reports 65 new plant taxa discoveries in 20242 hours ago
-
UAE provides winter aid to 12,500 displaced people in Gaza2 hours ago
-
MIT researchers develop advanced robotic insects for pollination3 hours ago
-
Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily11 hours ago
-
UN Chief urges Israel to entirely withdraw from Lebanese territory by deadline of January 2712 hours ago
-
UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic surgeon13 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss bilateral strategic relations over phone13 hours ago
-
Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Egypt14 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of 2024 Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indice ..16 hours ago