ERC Medical Aid Aircraft Arrives In Damascus To Help Reduce Spread Of COVID-19

Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:45 PM

ERC medical aid aircraft arrives in Damascus to help reduce spread of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) A medical aid aircraft dispatched by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, arrived in Damascus, in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and support the Syrian medical sector.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the aircraft transported significant quantities of medicines and medical supplies and equipment that will benefit thousands of healthcare workers while pointing out that the aid is part of the ERC’s related initiatives, upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership and under the monitoring of H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The UAE is exerting significant efforts to help friendly countries overcome the current health crisis and support them in reinforcing their health capacities, Al Falahi added, noting that the ERC dispatched the shipment in coordination with its Syrian counterpart, under the framework of their joint cooperation.

The medical aid includes basic supplies used to maintain the precautionary and preventive measures aimed at confronting the coronavirus pandemic, assist front-line medical staff and support their efforts to contain the virus in Syria, he further added.

