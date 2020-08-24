UrduPoint.com
ERC Mobile Clinic Provides Free Services In Hadramaut

Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

ERC mobile clinic provides free services in Hadramaut

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) Supported by the UAE, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, mobile clinic will continue offering medical services in all areas of Hadramaut seven-days a week until the end of the year.

In Al-Khazzan, Mukalla District, the clinic provided healthcare services to more than 160 patients from different age groups who were diagnosed and given free medicines.

The clinic also treated common diseases, such as fever, infections, cough, flu, various injuries and burns.

The mobile clinic project hopes to ease the burden on residents living in remote areas without hospitals or medical centres.

The residents of areas visited by the mobile clinic thanked the UAE for always supporting them and praised the ERC for implementing the humanitarian project in their areas, continuing the approach of giving established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by the country's wise leadership.

