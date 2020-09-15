UrduPoint.com
ERC Mobile Clinics Continue Providing Medical Services In Remote Areas Of Hadramaut

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical services in remote areas of Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) The UAE is continuing to provide free medical services to the residents of remote villages inHadramaut Governorate, through mobile clinics operated by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and as part of the country’s humanitarian role in Yemen.

Defying the various obstacles and difficulties preventing access to Yemen’s remote areas, members of an Emirati field team performed medical check-ups on 105 patients in rural Mukalla and provided them with free healthcare services and treatment.

The team also offered consultations and health instructions and distributed educational brochures.

Beneficiaries appreciated the diagnostic and treatment services and expressed their happiness at the visit.

The ERC’s mobile clinic project aims to ease the burdens on residents of remote areas lacking hospitals and health centres.

