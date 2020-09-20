UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Mobile Clinics Continue Provision Of Medical Services In Remote Areas Of Hadramaut

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

ERC mobile clinics continue provision of medical services in remote areas of Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) The UAE continues to provide free medical services to residents in the Hadramaut Governorate, via mobile clinics operated by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, throughout the year.

An Emirati medical team have been performing medical check-ups on patients in rural and remote areas that lack health facilities, providing treatment to locals suffering from various ailments.

The team also offered free consultations, helped raise health awareness and distributed educational brochures.

Related Topics

Mobile UAE From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Abraham Accord opens up a new era of ec ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 20, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Team Emirates starlet Tadej Pogacar set to bec ..

11 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Feder ..

11 hours ago

Football: German Bundesliga results -- collated

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.