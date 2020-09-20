ERC mobile clinics continue provision of medical services in remote areas of Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) The UAE continues to provide free medical services to residents in the Hadramaut Governorate, via mobile clinics operated by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, throughout the year.

An Emirati medical team have been performing medical check-ups on patients in rural and remote areas that lack health facilities, providing treatment to locals suffering from various ailments.

The team also offered free consultations, helped raise health awareness and distributed educational brochures.