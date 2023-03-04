ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-affected people in Syria

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) today opened a temporary field shelter camp comprising 50 tents for those affected by the Syrian earthquake.

The camp, accommodates 300 people, is equipped with beds, blankets, solar lighting and food parcels, in order to provide the necessary shelter for the earthquake-battered Syrians.

The opening was attended by Abdul Hakim Al Nuaimi, the UAE Chargé d'Affairs in Damascus; Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent, and a number of officials.

Al Nuaimi said, “In line with the directives of the wise leadership and as part of the Operation Gallant Knight/2, the UAE aid continues.

Today, the first temporary field shelter area is opened based on the data issued by the competent authorities, in cooperation with the ERC, to be a temporary shelter area for the most affected families, and other shelter areas will be set up later.”

In turn, Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC delegation in Syria, said, “The delegation in Syria continues to provide all forms of support to those affected by the earthquake."

He also pointed out that the opening of the temporary field camp was in accordance with the highest standards, as their conditions are being monitored and all essential needs are provided for them.