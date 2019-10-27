ERC organises 19th mass wedding in Yemen

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, organised its 19th mass wedding in Yemen, and the fifth to be held in Mukalla in the past two years in Hadramaut Governorate, which joined together 200 young men and women.

The ERC’s group wedding initiative is part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to ensure the stability of the youth of Yemen, support the country in all areas, improve the lives of its people and help to ease their suffering.

The ceremony saw the attendance of Mohammed Al Amoudi, Under-Secretary of the Governor for Technical Affairs, several Yemeni officials, and Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, who oversaw the wedding and its arrangements, along with the families and relatives of the couples.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes as part of the UAE's response to the requirements of its brothers in Yemen, by supporting and assisting them in all fields, and continuing efforts to improve their quality of life.

He added that the ERC is continuing its efforts for the second year as part of the implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to organise mass weddings in 11 governorates in Yemen.

Al Amoudi expressed his gratitude to Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahsani, Governor of Hadramaut, and for the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the mass weddings in Yemen, thus ensuring that the UAE-Yemen ties remain firm and stable.

Al Amoudi also praised the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE Red Crescent's humanitarian efforts, which have continued in the province during the past years. He stated that the authority has distinguished itself from other organisations through the adoption of issues of development and reconstruction in the province, especially in the areas of housing, health, education and social services.