ERC organises 4th group wedding in Socotra, 23rd in Yemen

SOCOTRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) organised its 23rd group wedding in Yemen, which is the fourth held in the Governorate of Socotra, benefitting 200 young men and women.

The wedding was attended by several Yemeni officials and an ERC representative who supervised the event’s arrangements, in addition to the brides, grooms, their families and invitees.

In his statement on the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that this initiative is part of the UAE’s response to the requirements of the Yemeni people, as well as its efforts to improve Yemen’s quality of life and humanitarian conditions.

The ERC has organised group weddings in Yemen for the fourth consecutive year, upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership and as part of the country’s efforts to reinforce humanitarian, social and economic conditions in Yemen, as well as to support the local youth who face considerable challenges related to achieving family, social and psychological stability, he added.

During the event, the ERC Representative delivered a speech conveying the best wishes of the UAE’s leadership for the brides, grooms, their families and Socotra’s local community.

He noted that the ERC has prioritised Socotra, given the significant humanitarian, social and economic challenges it faces, adding that the ERC has intensified its response to various local requirements.

Raed Al Juraibi, Under-Secretary of the Governorate, conveyed the appreciation of local authorities for the ERC’s group weddings, stressing that such initiatives underscore the profound ties between the UAE and Yemen, and will help achieve family, social and psychological stability for the youth.

He also commended the ERC’s humanitarian work and its reconstruction projects in Socotra, most notably in the areas of housing, health, education and social services.