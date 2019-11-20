UrduPoint.com
ERC Organises 6th Psychosocial Support Meeting For Humanitarian Aid Workers

Wed 20th November 2019

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, organised a forum providing psychosocial support for humanitarian workers in Dubai, with the participation of several scholars, academic and media experts and specialists in the field of humanitarian relief and psychosocial support

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, organised a forum providing psychosocial support for humanitarian workers in Dubai, with the participation of several scholars, academic and media experts and specialists in the field of humanitarian relief and psychosocial support.

It also included 120 ERC staff members and volunteers, and several private-sector employees affiliated to the official and private bodies in the country.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansoori, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Sector at the ERC, said the Red Crescent, under the directives of the senior leadership of the authority, continues to provide many humanitarian initiatives at the local and global levels to preserve human dignity and the lives of people of all races.

"The psychosocial support component of humanitarian volunteers is a priority for the Red Crescent," Al Mansoori added.

The programme included two sessions. The first session was about the positive social effects on the affected people, where Dr.

Mohammed Nouh Al Qudah, MP at the Jordanian Parliament, presented a working paper on the impact of consolation in alleviating the pain of the affected and afflicted.

During the same session, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of ERC Centre in Dubai, as well as Mason Hamza and Khalid Hussain, from the Dubai Community Development Authority, spoke about the psychological impact of the media and social networks on the affected, and how to care for the affected refugees and the role of care centres for people with special needs.

The second session, entitled "Handling psychological support on working sites", saw the participation of Dr. Aisha Balqad Al Falasi from the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Mohammed Ramadan Fawzi from the Dubai Police Academy; and Dr. Russell Al Nuaimi, Happiness Specialist, all presenting papers on behavioural and psychological treatment for war and post-trauma cases, psychological and practical needs of the affected, as well as work fatigue and stress for humanitarian and emergency workers.

