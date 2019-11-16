ERC organises mass wedding in Mocha, Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOCHA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has organised the 20th mass wedding in Yemen under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The 20th mass wedding ceremony, which was held in Mocha in the presence of Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, ERC Representative on the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, saw 200 couples tying the knot.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that wedding ceremonies were held to support Yemenis, by alleviating financial burdens of the wedding, ensuring social cohesion and stability for young citizens.

"The initiative highlights the UAE leadership's awareness of the humanitarian, social and economic conditions in Yemen, as well as its willingness to address the challenges faced by Yemeni youth, to realise their aspirations for a stable and decent social life," he added.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the UAE's leadership for this kind gesture.