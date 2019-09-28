ERC organises mass weddings in Abyan, Yemen

The 17th mass wedding was organised in Abyan Governorate of Yemen, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, by the Emirates Red Crescent, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Friday

ABYAN, YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The 17th mass wedding was organised in Abyan Governorate of Yemen, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, by the Emirates Red Crescent, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Friday.

The mass wedding saw 100 couples tying the knot in the presence of Mahdi Al Hamed, Deputy Governor of Abyan, senior Yemeni officials, the ERC representative who oversaw the arrangements for the ceremony and relatives of the couples.

The second phase of such an initiative this year has seen thousands of youths in 11 Yemeni governorates benefitting.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed that the charity has a clear-cut work plan for organising group weddings, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan.