UrduPoint.com

ERC Presents New Batch Of Ambulances To Ethiopia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

ERC presents new batch of ambulances to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), today presented a new batch of ambulances, as part of its support for Ethiopia’s health sector.

Mohammed Salem Ahmed Mosaad Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, said the initiative is continuing the humanitarian support provided by the UAE to friendly countries, most notably in the health sector.

He added that the donation to Ethiopia’s health sector underscores the UAE’s urgent approach to improving people’s lives by providing essential services to ease the suffering and meet the needs of the Ethiopian people.

The donation is one of many humanitarian and development initiatives launched by the UAE to ease human suffering, improve basic services and support the Ethiopian people, Al Rashidi said in conclusion.

Related Topics

UAE Salem Ethiopia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of 135 runs in clash with New Ze ..

12 minutes ago
 Begum Perveen Sarwar spearheading Breast Cancer Aw ..

Begum Perveen Sarwar spearheading Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in Punjab

21 seconds ago
 Urban development, agri sectors schemes worth Rs 2 ..

Urban development, agri sectors schemes worth Rs 25.854b approved

22 seconds ago
 Jinnah Icon Team to represent Pakistan in Asia and ..

Jinnah Icon Team to represent Pakistan in Asia and Middle East Bridge Championsh ..

24 seconds ago
 69 SIs promoted to next rank

69 SIs promoted to next rank

26 seconds ago
 Police held six outlaws, recovered weapons, liquor ..

Police held six outlaws, recovered weapons, liquor, drugs

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.