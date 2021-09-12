ERC projects in Afghanistan worth AED320 million

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) The value of humanitarian, relief and development projects carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in Afghanistan over the past decades totals more than AED320 million, and has benefitted over 8 million people.

This aid includes development projects, seasonal programmes and other aid worth over AED242 million that helped over 5 million people, while the ERC’s relief aid exceeded AED71 million in value and benefitted over 3 million people, in addition to AED7 million for orphans, assisting over 40,000 children.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said the ERC’s humanitarian and development projects in Afghanistan reflect its international message, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to ease human suffering and protect human dignity.

The UAE’s leadership has supported development initiatives in Afghanistan, he added, noting that the UAE has supported the Afghan people over many decades.

Al Falahi stressed that the UAE’s rapid response to the current situation in Afghanistan underscores its pivotal role in addressing emergency situations and events, both regionally and globally.

The ERC has been present in Afghanistan for several decades, providing comprehensive support to the Afghan people, he added, while highlighting the ERC’s projects covering infrastructure maintenance, the construction of health and educational facilities, residential cities and orphanages, and the maintenance of public facilities, in addition to its other humanitarian and relief programmes.

"Under this framework, the Sheikh Zayed City in Kabul is one these vital projects, which aims to help the Afghan people face their dire conditions and provide them with adequate housing," he noted.