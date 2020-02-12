ERC provides aid to 125,000 people as part of winter campaign in Greece

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing its relief operations, under the framework of its winter campaign to support refugees in Greece who are facing tough climate conditions, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC delegation that arrived recently in the Greek capital, Athens, distributed winter aid to refugees and people affected by extreme weather conditions, benefitting 125,000 people.

The aid, which consisted of winter-related requirements, including heating equipment, blankets, covers and food parcels, was distributed to refugees in the ERC’s camps in Larissa and Ritsona, as well as other camps in Greece.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the ERC is continuing its relief programmes and field visits to support refugees and those affected by extreme weather conditions in Greece, as per the directives of Sheikh Hamdan.

He said that the ERC is aware of the negative humanitarian implications of the scarcity of heating materials and winter requirements. The refugee camps, especially those in Lebanon and Syria, are known for having cold weather and the ERC aims to widen the scope of the campaign’s beneficiaries in Greece, he added.

Al Falahi affirmed that the ERC is performing a key role in supporting and rescuing Syrian refugees in many countries, as per the directives of the UAE’s leadership, noting that the coming period will witness the implementation of more humanitarian and relief programmes in the areas of health, relief and shelter for the benefit of refugees.

The campaign is currently benefitting one million Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Greece, Egypt and other countries.

In 2016, the ERC inaugurated two camps to receive and host Syrian refugees in Greece, due to the escalation of the country’s crisis. The first camp is located in the Larissa region some 360 kilometres from the capital, Athens, which accommodates 2,000 refugees and consists of 331 housing units, a medical clinic, six classrooms, several health facilities and laundries, and sports and recreational facilities, such as parks for children and football and volleyball courts.

The other camp was established in Ritsona near Athens and accommodates some 1,000 refugees. It consists of 159 housing units, a reception unit, three classrooms, a children's garden and sports fields.