ERC provides aid to visitors from various countries affected by flight suspension

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 8th May 2020 (WAM) - Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided humanitarian assistance to the citizens of various nationalities who could not return to their countries due to coronavirus, COVID-19.

The ERC announced during a recent briefing that that in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, it would provide care to people of all nationalities who arrived to the country on visit visas and could not return to their respective countries after suspension of all international flights due to COVID-19.

"The directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan were made in keeping with the leadership's approach to boost precautionary and preventive measures aimed at curbing COVID-19. They reflect the care given by the UAE to meeting the needs of residents during these challenging times," said Dr. Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary General.