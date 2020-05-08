UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Provides Aid To Visitors From Various Countries Affected By Flight Suspension

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countries affected by flight suspension

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 8th May 2020 (WAM) - Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided humanitarian assistance to the citizens of various nationalities who could not return to their countries due to coronavirus, COVID-19.

The ERC announced during a recent briefing that that in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, it would provide care to people of all nationalities who arrived to the country on visit visas and could not return to their respective countries after suspension of all international flights due to COVID-19.

"The directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan were made in keeping with the leadership's approach to boost precautionary and preventive measures aimed at curbing COVID-19. They reflect the care given by the UAE to meeting the needs of residents during these challenging times," said Dr. Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary General.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit May 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

2 hours ago

Six-Week Old Baby Among Latest COVID-19 Victims in ..

16 minutes ago

Militant groups in Sahel exploiting pandemic to st ..

16 minutes ago

Hundreds in US State of Georgia Protest Murder of ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.