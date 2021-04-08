UrduPoint.com
ERC Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Food Aid To Syria

Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

ERC provides COVID-19 vaccine doses, food aid to Syria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Under the framework of the UAE’s efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) coordinated with the Syrian Red Crescent Organisation to send a medical aid shipment containing COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Syrian people.

The shipment aims to assist frontline medical workers, elderly people, and those with chronic diseases, as well as displaced people in refugee camps.

The ERC also donated food aid, in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent Organisation, to provide for the needs of the Syrian people before the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The efforts to provide vaccine doses aim to assist the Syrian health sector, help curb the spread of coronavirus and reduce its negative effects.

The ERC previously sent, in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent Organisation, a medical aid shipment weighing 97.2 tonnes to Syria, which included medical supplies, personal protection equipment and testing kits, which enhanced the capacities of medical teams and frontline workers.

