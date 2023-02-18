ERC provides more aid to earthquake-affected in Turkiye and Syria

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has provided more essential humanitarian needs for those affected by the earthquake in Syria, which included large amounts of food, shelter and health parcels.

An ERC delegation, led by Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC, visited the disaster-affected areas in Latakia Governorate, and distributed aid to those affected in temporary shelters, which were prepared for them in schools and public facilities.

The delegation was briefed on the living conditions and the current needs of the affected.

The delegation also met with the management of the centres, the services provided to them, and the challenges facing relief operations in light of the increasing number of people affected by the disaster.

Al Junaibi said that the visit is a continuation of the previous visits made by the philanthropic organisation to the areas most affected by the earthquake in Syria.

He also indicated that the visit provided an opportunity to learn more about the humanitarian situation in reality and the nature of the disaster, which is considered the worst in recent years.

Al Junaibi also emphasised that ERC is going steadily to enhance its response for the benefit of the affected as part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight / 2” launched by the UAE in line with its humanitarian commitment and solidarity responsibility with the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye.

He also pointed out that the delegation discussed with officials of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) areas of cooperation and joint field coordination to enhance the humanitarian response for the advantage of those affected by the earthquake, and support the SARC's capabilities.

He also indicated that ERC will spare no effort to support the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.