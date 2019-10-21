ERC provides over AED 338 million in international aid in nine months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The value of humanitarian programmes, relief operations, development projects and orphans sponsored by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, outside the UAE from the beginning of this year until last September, amounted to AED338.3, benefiting more than 8,500,634 people in many countries across the world.

The aid was offered for humanitarian programmes, rescue operations, development projects and orphan support programmes, said Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General.

Launching the ERC’s annual report, he emphasised that the ERC’s foreign aid projects have been a great success.

The report revealed that the ERC spent AED 50.23 million for rescue operations during the first nine months of this year, which benefitted 2,142,878 people across the globe.

The ERC also rescued people in Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, Southern Sudan, Mauritania, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Iran, Pakistan and Tanzania, as well as provided relief aid to other countries, helping to mitigate the effects of natural disasters, it added.

The report disclosed that AED174.64 million were spent on 8,186 development projects that benefitted 3.5 million people in 33 countries.

The ERC also offered various forms of aid to individuals and non-profit organisations and organised seasonal aid programmes, especially during Ramadan, which costed a total of AED 63.70 million, benefitting 2.83 million people in 85 countries.

The report further said that AED 49.76 million were spent on orphan support programmes since last September, adding that the ERC supported over 114,000 orphans in 25 countries.