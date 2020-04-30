ERC provides Ramadan Mir to Hadramaut residents in Yemen

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has begun its distribution of Ramadan Mir across various districts of the Hadramaut Governorate, targeting underprivileged families, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support the people of Yemen.

The ERC responded via its annual Ramadan Mir campaign, which will see 1,000 meals distributed across Hadramaut daily throughout the Holy Month.

Hamid Rashid Al Shamsi, an ERC representative in Hadramaut, noted that the campaign is part of the UAE aid authority's framework of spreading the spirit of volunteering and charitable giving, in a bid to support individuals in need.

He explained that the campaign is part of the ERC's annual projects implemented during Ramadan, embodying the values of fraternity and tolerance.