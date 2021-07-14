ERC provides relief aid to people affected by fire at Sharia Camp in Iraqi Kurdistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) provided relief aid to people affected by the fire that erupted in the Sharia Refugee Camp in Dohuk, Kurdistan Region, Iraq.

A delegation from the ERC supervised the distribution of food, medical supplies, clothes, cooking equipment and other necessities to thousands of Iraqi refugees at the camp.

The delegation, which is visiting Kurdistan, also supervised the implementation of several humanitarian programmes that benefit local orphans supported by the ERC, including the distribution of food parcels and presents. The ERC supports 10,996 orphans in Kurdistan.

The aid is part of the ERC's ongoing support of refugees residing in Northern Iraq.

Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for International Development and Cooperation at the ERC, stressed that the ERC’s efforts to support those affected by the fire at the camp is part of the UAE’s continuous solidarity with victims of natural disasters and crises around the world, adding that the ERC monitored the news about the fire and its impact on refugee families and offered support to mitigate its repercussions.

He also highlighted the UAE’s developmental role in Iraq, noting that the ERC has launched many initiatives in Northern Iraq, in line with the country’s goal to support brothers and sisters through all conditions.

The people affected by the fire showed appreciation for the support they received and commended the ERC’s presence at such a difficult time.