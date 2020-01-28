ERC provides urgent aid to people affected by fire in Karachi, Pakistan

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC provided relief aid to those affected by a fire in the city of "Teen Hatti" in Karachi, Pakistan.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the directives of Sheikh Hamdan are in line with the UAE’s solidarity with victims of natural disasters around the world, noting that Sheikh Hamdan has been closely monitoring the fire and its effects and directed the ERC to provide victims with all forms of support.

He then highlighted the UAE’s development role in Pakistan, explaining that the ERC’s many initiatives in various regions in Pakistan are part of the UAE's efforts to support the Pakistani people.

A team from the UAE Consulate in Karachi, headed by Dr. Salem Al Dhanhani, Consul-General, accompanied by Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Commissioner of Karachi, visited the area affected by the fire, which burnt tents and huts inhabited by 150 families, to explore the needs of locals and distribute relief aid.

In his statement, Dr. Al Dhanhani stressed the UAE's keenness to provide relief and humanitarian aid to Pakistanis, noting that it is not the first time and will not be the last, and pointed out that the ERC has distributed food parcels, shelter materials, blankets and various winter clothes to those affected by the fire.

The city’s residents expressed their happiness and appreciation at the urgent aid campaign, which was implemented within 24 hours of the fire.