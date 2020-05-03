UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Ramadan Mir Campaign Supports 100,000 Yemenis

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:00 PM

ERC Ramadan Mir campaign supports 100,000 Yemenis

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent has continued its Ramadan Mir campaign, with a daily average of 3,770 meals distributed across four Yemen governorates.

According to the UAE aid authority, the four governorates include Hadramaut, Shabwa, Hodeidah, and Taiz.

Some 7,000 iftar meals were distributed across districts in each of the Hadramaut and Hodeidah governorates, while Shabwa saw 4,200 meals were handed out across four regions, the ERC noted. Taiz districts saw the distribution of 8,190 iftar meals to underprivileged persons, it added.

So far, the ERC noted, some 100,000 individuals had benefited from the Ramadan Mir campaign.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

11 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

11 hours ago

MoHRE conducts inspection visits to monitor privat ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.