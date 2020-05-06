UrduPoint.com
ERC Reaches Out To Citizens Of Brotherly, Friendly Countries Affected By Current Health Situation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th May 2020 (WAM) - The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided humanitarian assistance to the citizens of brotherly and friendly countries who are affected by the current health situation in the UAE.

The assistance packages which included food parcels, were provided in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, following requests by some embassies to assist their citizens affected by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

ERC announced during a recent briefing that that it would provide care to people of all nationalities who have been identified as coronavirus patients by official health authorities in the UAE, as well as to their family members, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

"The directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan were made in keeping with the leadership's approach to boost precautionary and preventive measures aimed at curbing COVID-19. They reflect the care given by the UAE to meeting the needs of residents during these challenging times," said Dr. Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary General.

More Stories From Middle East

