ERC receives AED12 million donation from Dar Al Ber to support Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has received a donation of AED12 million today from Dar Al Ber Society to support Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at delivering urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The gesture is part of the ongoing collaboration between the ERC and Dar Al Ber Society to strengthen humanitarian relief efforts and alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s population by providing essential assistance in light of the current circumstances.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the ERC, highlighted that the philanthropic organisation is committed to supporting Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in partnership with Dar Al Ber Society.

He also emphasised that this collaboration ensures that donations reach beneficiaries promptly, thanks to continuous coordination and the tireless efforts of the UAE team in Gaza, who ensure the safe and effective distribution of aid to those in need.

He added that the cooperation between the ERC and Dar Al Ber is a clear reflection of the UAE’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian aid, aligning with the wise directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who remains steadfast in his support for the Palestinian people.

Abdullah bin Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Dar Albar Society drew attention to the UAE's ongoing humanitarian support for crisis-affected regions worldwide.

He highlighted the importance of the continued efforts to assist those suffering from various crises.

He also indicated that Dar Al Ber Society, in cooperation with the ERC, will play a crucial role in supporting the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to provide urgent humanitarian assistance.

Al Falasi further explained that this aid is part of the collective effort of UAE institutions working together as one unified team, both domestically and internationally. This collaboration is supported by the UAE leadership, which empowers charitable organisations to take part in such humanitarian missions.

He confirmed that this initiative is an embodiment of the UAE’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza and addressing the needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis, stressing the importance of continued collaboration among charitable organisations to maximise the impact of these efforts.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, ERC's Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs Sector, emphasised the importance of precise coordination in the UAE’s charitable efforts to ensure aid reaches the needy worldwide.

He noted that the partnership between the ERC and Dar Al Ber Society will significantly bolster humanitarian efforts in Gaza and other affected areas.