ERC Receives Financial Contributions From Noor Bank And Kempinski Hotel For Winter Campaign

Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has received financial contributions from Noor Bank and the Kempinski Hotel, to support the ERC's winter campaign in five refugees hosting countries.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haj Al-Zarouni, Director of the ERC’s Centre in Dubai, received a check for the value of the Noor Bank’s donation from Dr. Adnan Aziz, Chairman of the Shari’ah Supervision Committee, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The director of the Dubai Centre also received another donation from the Kempinski Hotel for the campaign, by Mahdi Juma Al-Suwaidi, Director of Security and Safety at the hotel.

The ERC's winter campaign benefits one million people suffering from difficult humanitarian conditions due to the winter, distributing many necessary supplies, such as tents, winter clothes and food parcels. The focus has been on supporting refugees, low-income families, orphans and people of determination to enhance their stability and their mitigate suffering.

