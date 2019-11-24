UrduPoint.com
ERC Reinforces Initiatives Aimed At Combatting Water Scarcity In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 07:15 PM

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting water scarcity in Yemen

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC is reinforcing its initiatives that aim to combat water scarcity and provide sources of water in Yemen.

In following the directives of the UAE’s leadership, the ERC recently carried out hundreds of projects to supply drinking water to Yemeni governorates and regions suffering from water scarcity, benefitting thousands of people.

In continuation of the UAE leadership’s initiatives, the ERC is currently implementing the Hawarim Qaf Al Awamir Water Project in Hadramaut Governorate, which will benefit 4,000 people. The project includes the digging of an artesian well and the linking of a water supply network to local residents.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed that the ERC’s initiatives aim to develop and rebuild Yemeni governorates and support vital sectors, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He added that Sheikh Hamdan is closely monitoring the progress of the ERC’s projects that aim to improve basic services, while encouraging those involved to implement initiatives that will improve the development sectors in governorates suffering from water scarcity.

Al Falahi added that the Hawarim Qaf Al Awamir Water Project was completed in record time, despite the challenges, noting that the area is located in the desert with remote villages distributed on the summits of mountains.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, highlighted the importance of the project to local residents, as it will supply them with accessible drinking water.

