ERC Reunites 400 People From Several Countries With Their Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, helped reunite 400 people from several countries with their families, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC paid for their travel expenses from the UAE to their countries and other related costs, despite the lack of flights caused by the current global health crisis.

The ERC stressed that this step is part of the initiatives of the "Fund of the UAE : Homeland of Humanity," in cooperation with National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, and in coordination with other national charity and humanitarian organisations.

The ERC also pointed out that the fund’s initiatives reflect its keenness to support the country’s efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, noting that the reunion initiative is a key project that aims to strengthen family ties, in light of the current health situation.

The ERC stressed that it will exert all possible efforts to achieve the fund’s objectives, in cooperation with its partners. It will also enlarge the scope of beneficiaries of its initiatives to reduce the impact of coronavirus, it added while praising the cooperation between the fund’s partners, which include ministries, departments and organisations in the UAE.

