ERC Secretary-General Receives Chairman Of Board Of Russian International Development Agency

Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:45 PM

ERC Secretary-General receives Chairman of Board of Russian International Development Agency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, have received, at the headquarters of the ERC in Abu Dhabi, Konstantin Malofeev, Chairman of the board of Directors of Russia's International Sovereign Development Agency, and his delegation.

At the start of the meeting, Al Falahi conveyed, to the delegation, the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Al Falahi also explained the UAE’s efforts to maintain the security and stability of societies affected by disasters, armed conflicts and poverty.

Al Falahi then highlighted the ERC’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian and relief services through its specialist field teams, who are continuously improving their capabilities and raising the level of their response, despite working in the most difficult conditions.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their bilateral humanitarian cooperation and the convergence of their views on issues of common interest, to provide the best services, assistance and relief to the needy around the world.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation’s members praised the ERC’s international humanitarian and development initiatives and expressed its appreciation for the UAE’s hospitality and welcome. They also expressed their hope for future cooperation, to strengthen their bonds of mutual friendship.

