ERC sends 25 tonnes of food aid to Al Wazeiyah, Taiz Governorate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2020) With the UAE’s support, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, dispatched a humanitarian relief convoy to villages in Al Wazeiyah District, Taiz Governorate, suffering from scarce water resources and the low income of local residents due to growing unemployment caused by the war started by the Houthi militias.

Under this framework, the ERC provided 25 tonnes of various food aid, benefitting around 3,500 people, as part of the humanitarian campaign carried out by the ERC to rescue the residents of poor rural and remote areas, through sending convoys to Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The food parcels dispatched by the ERC to this area totalled over 400,000 over four years.

Local residents expressed their satisfaction at the aid and stressed that the ERC’s humanitarian campaign provided for their basic needs while thanking the UAE for always supporting them.

The also lauded the healthcare services provided by mobile clinics that treat local patients, especially women, children and those infected with cholera, fever, malaria and dengue fever.

Under this framework, Sultan Abu Zayed, ERC Representative, said that the ERC travelled to Al Wazeiyah District and distributed aid to locals, in response to their humanitarian calls and to meet the needs of residents of remote areas.