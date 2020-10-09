UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Sends 25 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Al Wazeiyah, Taiz Governorate

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

ERC sends 25 tonnes of food aid to Al Wazeiyah, Taiz Governorate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2020) With the UAE’s support, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, dispatched a humanitarian relief convoy to villages in Al Wazeiyah District, Taiz Governorate, suffering from scarce water resources and the low income of local residents due to growing unemployment caused by the war started by the Houthi militias.

Under this framework, the ERC provided 25 tonnes of various food aid, benefitting around 3,500 people, as part of the humanitarian campaign carried out by the ERC to rescue the residents of poor rural and remote areas, through sending convoys to Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The food parcels dispatched by the ERC to this area totalled over 400,000 over four years.

Local residents expressed their satisfaction at the aid and stressed that the ERC’s humanitarian campaign provided for their basic needs while thanking the UAE for always supporting them.

The also lauded the healthcare services provided by mobile clinics that treat local patients, especially women, children and those infected with cholera, fever, malaria and dengue fever.

Under this framework, Sultan Abu Zayed, ERC Representative, said that the ERC travelled to Al Wazeiyah District and distributed aid to locals, in response to their humanitarian calls and to meet the needs of residents of remote areas.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Water Mobile Yemen UAE Women From

Recent Stories

Awarding of Nobel Peace Prize a moving recognition ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

50 minutes ago

Pet dogs may help cut stress in kids: Study

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 444 points to close ..

12 minutes ago

Record number of students took admission at Islami ..

12 minutes ago

Full-strength Germany beef up to face Covid-hit Uk ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.