ERC Sends Relief Aid To Ethiopia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), provided relief aid to people affected by the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, including 50 tonnes of food, health supplies and children's food supplements, benefitting thousands of displaced families in several provinces.

The aid was sent to support Ethiopian families affected by the events taking place in the country, most notably women and children.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the UAE has always supported the Ethiopian people through many humanitarian crises and assisted vulnerable segments of the population.

The ERC has prioritised its programmes in Ethiopia and is constantly reinforcing its presence in the country as part of its humanitarian responsibility towards the Ethiopian people, he added, affirming the ERC has implemented several development projects and humanitarian programmes aimed at enabling the Ethiopian people to address natural disasters.

Al Falahi further said the ERC will exert all possible efforts to limit the deterioration of the humanitarian situation affecting Ethiopians, most notably displaced people. More aircraft carrying relief aid will be dispatched to provide for the basic needs of those affected, he added.

