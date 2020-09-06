UrduPoint.com
ERC Sends Relief Plane To Provide Urgent Humanitarian Needs For Floods- Affected People In Sudanese

Sun 06th September 2020

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitarian needs for floods- affected people in Sudanese

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, sent a relief plane to Sudan to provide the necessary and urgent humanitarian needs to support those affected by the floods in several Sudanese states.

This came in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The relief plane will fly to Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan within the next few hours, accompanied by a delegation from the ERC, to deliver relief material that includes large quantities of medical supplies, food and shelter materials, such as tents, blankets and tarpaulins, in addition to sanitary materials used in environmental sanitation.

During its presence in Sudan, the ERC team will carry out various humanitarian tasks, as it inspects on the ground the devastating effects of floods on hundreds of thousands of Sudanese in some 16 states.

The team will be briefed about the other most important needs of the Sudanese in the next phase of aid within the ERC's programme.

Earlier, the ERC intensified its communications in Sudan to learn about the repercussions of the floods on the population, and consequently, it focussed on medicine, food and shelter requirements.

Dr. Ateeq Mohammed Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC stated that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan reflect the strong humanitarian bonds and solidarity with Sudan.

The humanitarian relief operations in Sudan are in continuation of the legacy of the UAE and its leadership which supports those affected by humanitarian crises and natural catastrophes anywhere, he added.

Dr. Al Falahi noted that the ERC’s initiatives in this regard will make a difference in the current relief efforts to improving their conditions.

