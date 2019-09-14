UrduPoint.com
ERC Supplies Mocha Hospital With Ambulances, Medicinal Supplies

Sat 14th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

ERC supplies Mocha hospital with ambulances, medicinal supplies

MOCHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has supplied two ambulance vehicles and medicinal supplies to Mocha General Hospital in Yemen.

The move comes as a bid to further bolster the healthcare sector in the Red Sea Coast region and other liberated areas of Yemen, said Mohammed Al Junaibi, ERC Director of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen.

More Stories From Middle East

