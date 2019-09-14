ERC supplies Mocha hospital with ambulances, medicinal supplies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOCHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has supplied two ambulance vehicles and medicinal supplies to Mocha General Hospital in Yemen.

The move comes as a bid to further bolster the healthcare sector in the Red Sea Coast region and other liberated areas of Yemen, said Mohammed Al Junaibi, ERC Director of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen.