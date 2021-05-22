ERC, Tamouh Healthcare launches initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines for several countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Tamouh Healthcare Company, have launched a joint initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries facing challenges in limiting the spread of the pandemic on their lands, in support of the UAE's efforts to address the repercussions of the virus globally.

The two sides, at the ERC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the health field, to enhance cooperation and coordination to carry out the initiative on a large scale regionally and globally.

The articles of MoU outlined the partnership framework, coordination mechanisms, and the duties of each party to achieve the initiative's higher objectives to enhance its health and humanitarian impact.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, and Abdullah Al Rashidi, CEO of Tamouh Healthcare, signed the MoU in the presence of several officials and deputies of the ERC Secretary-General.

Dr. Al Falahi stressed that the MoU mirrors the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to boost humanitarian partnerships in the vital local sectors, particularly in the health field, which is currently considered a priority in the organisation's activities locally and abroad.

He said that Sheikh Hamdan pays great attention to initiatives that have made a qualitative leap in the philanthropic organisation's efforts on the international scene, providing solutions to the humanitarian challenges addressing humanity and limit their effects on the lives of peoples.

He indicated that the MoU translates the desire of the two sides to work together to limit the outbreak of the pandemic in several countries, with the provision of vaccines.

In this regard, he praised the cooperation between Tamouh and the ERC and said, "This joint initiative would contribute to fulfilling the aspirations of many people to obtain the vaccine and protect them from the pandemic."

Al Rashidi emphasised that the step is in line with Tamouh's initiatives to improve COVID-19 healthcare services regionally and internationally and following the leadership's initiatives to enhance social and humanitarian responsibilities.

He lauded the humanitarian and development role of the ERC in all regions facing multiple humanitarian challenges.

Under the MoU, Tamouh will provide the vaccines that will be donated to countries and target groups to combat the pandemic, in addition to vaccinating the target groups in Abu Dhabi. It also stipulates the donation of two doses of the vaccine to every person who gets vaccinated in Abu Dhabi for the benefit of the ERC, which will, in coordination with the concerned authorities in the country, choose the countries that will benefit from these vaccines, while Tamouh will make the delivery of the vaccines to the specified countries, which includes the costs and expenses of shipping and other logistical operations.