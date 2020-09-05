ERC team inspects work progress in development projects in Comoros

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, currently visiting the Comoros Islands, has inspected the work progress on several development projects, which are being implemented to support the health and education sectors.

The visit is part of ERC’s ongoing initiatives in the development and reconstruction of Comoros, and to foster the UAE’s efforts to rehabilitate and provide the necessary services for the people in Comoros.

These projects include the construction of 12 schools in the Grande Comore and Anjouan Islands, in addition to a motherhood and childhood centre on the island of Mohéli, with a completion rate of about 95 per cent that will be opened soon.

These projects are the first phase of various projects that come within the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to provide developmental and humanitarian support in Comoros.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, emphasised that the UAE's leadership pays special attention to the ERC’s projects, while indicating that it is being continuously followed up by Sheikh Hamdan.

He also stressed the keenness of the leadership to adopt projects, which were related to improving the lives of underprivileged groups and segments, noting that health projects would contribute to improving medical and therapeutic services for the local population.

Al Falahi indicated that the philanthropic authority also paid special attention to education issues in Comoros.

He pointed out, "In the past, we intensified our humanitarian and development projects as part of an integrated strategy to adopt projects that achieve sustainability and meet the humanitarian and social needs, especially in education, health, water services, sanitation and other sectors.