UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Teams Distribute 25 Tonnes Of Food Aid In Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:00 PM

ERC teams distribute 25 tonnes of food aid in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) The UAE is continuing to offer shelter and food aid to the residents of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

Under this framework, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, dispatched a humanitarian convoy to the Al Alili camp in Khawkhah District, Hodeidah Governorate, carrying 25 tonnes of food and shelter materials, along with mobile clinics equipped with medical supplies and medicines.

Upon arriving at the camp, which houses 1,200 families, the convoy distributed food and shelter aid while medical teams from the mobile clinics examined patients for fever, diarrhoea, malaria, respiratory diseases and skin rash.

The mobile clinics also provided free medicines to treat communicable diseases and performed tests to detect cholera and the coronavirus.

The ERC’s Humanitarian Officer said that the distribution of food and humanitarian aid to families in the camp aims to ease their suffering, and noted that the ERC has been distributing food parcels regularly to the camp’s residents for the last four years.

The beneficiaries of the aid thanked the ERC for its humanitarian support.

In the Red Sea Coast, ERC teams have distributed 33,000 food baskets since the start of 2020, benefitting 231,000 people.

Related Topics

Mobile Yemen UAE 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans by sharing her picture wi ..

10 minutes ago

Kuwait's COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000

2 minutes ago

PTI believes in practical service of masses: Dr Ak ..

2 minutes ago

Finland's top court bans neo-Nazi group

5 minutes ago

Russia to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine supply to Ky ..

5 minutes ago

No Allergy Recorded Among People Inoculated With R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.