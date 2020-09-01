ERC to cover accommodation costs of residents of building affected by gas explosion in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC will cover the accommodation costs of the residents of a building affected by a gas explosion in a restaurant on Rashid bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan ordered the ERC to comfort and fulfil the needs of the 208 individuals from 38 families who were affected.

The ERC centre in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the relevant authorities immediately took action and counted the building’s residents, who were transferred to hotel rooms around Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of a team of ERC volunteers.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the related directives of Sheikh Hamdan are aimed at easing the burdens of people affected by hardship and emergencies, and noted that Sheikh Hamdan is keen to provide vulnerable families with decent lives and promote the ERC’s local work.

The ERC provides solace to affected people, upon the directives of Sheikh Hamdan and as part of its humanitarian responsibilities and its keenness to enable them to continue their daily activities, he added.