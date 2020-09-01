UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC To Cover Accommodation Costs Of Residents Of Building Affected By Gas Explosion In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:15 PM

ERC to cover accommodation costs of residents of building affected by gas explosion in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC will cover the accommodation costs of the residents of a building affected by a gas explosion in a restaurant on Rashid bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamdan ordered the ERC to comfort and fulfil the needs of the 208 individuals from 38 families who were affected.

The ERC centre in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the relevant authorities immediately took action and counted the building’s residents, who were transferred to hotel rooms around Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of a team of ERC volunteers.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the related directives of Sheikh Hamdan are aimed at easing the burdens of people affected by hardship and emergencies, and noted that Sheikh Hamdan is keen to provide vulnerable families with decent lives and promote the ERC’s local work.

The ERC provides solace to affected people, upon the directives of Sheikh Hamdan and as part of its humanitarian responsibilities and its keenness to enable them to continue their daily activities, he added.

Related Topics

Hotel Abu Dhabi Rashid Gas From

Recent Stories

Punjab Council for Traditional Sports & Games esta ..

4 seconds ago

UAE sends medical aid to Cambodia in fight against ..

34 minutes ago

US Alerts Global Industries to North Korea Missile ..

29 minutes ago

Prime Minister for early completion of Lahore's Ra ..

29 minutes ago

NEPRA reserves judgment in power tariff increase f ..

29 minutes ago

Norwegian Parliament Hit by Major Cyberattack - Re ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.