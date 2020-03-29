ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Under the directives of the H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, the ERC is planning to launch a set of initiatives over the coming period in support of "The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity", which has recently been launched in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and other humanitarian and charity organisations and societies in the country.

Dr. Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC's Secretary-General, said the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan come as the UAE steps up precautionary measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 and stem its impact on the country.

"H.H. Sheikh Hamdan is determined to accelerate efforts and reach out to more donors to contribute to the efforts being made to protect the society from the virus and its repercussions," he added.

The ERC's initiatives cover various vital sectors, including health, education, food security, and logistics in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Food Security.

"The ERC provides health parcels, and contributes to the National Disinfection Programme launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

In the field of education, the ERC supports the distance education programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Education by providing laptops and other related technological devices, while providing volunteers from the authority to deliver additional tutorials via the Ministry's website," he added.

The ERC also provides food and water parcels to a select of segments of society at their residences and contributes to sanitising ATMs and retail food outlets nationwide, he continued, explaining that "these activities cover senior citizens, people of determination, orphans, prisoners' households and indigent families."

The UAE recently launched a fund for unifying national efforts to combat the COVID-19, pandemic.

Dubbed "The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity", the fund has been launched in coordination with NCEMA, the ERC, and other humanitarian and charity organisations and societies in the country.

The Fund will receive financial and in-kind donations by individuals and organisations in addition to other contributions, including facilities, essential utilities, vehicles, and different types of supply chain management tools through the offices of the ERC and other charities across the nation. A mechanism to regulate these donations has been established to unify all anti-COVID-19 efforts.