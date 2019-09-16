ERC trains over 272,000 first aid volunteers in 5 years

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) A total of 272,206 volunteers benefitted from the first aid training courses of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, from 2013 to 2019.

Millions of people from around the world experience accidents and crises, which could lead to death without the intervention of someone trained in basic first aid.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC, allocated 12th September as International First Aid Day, and the ERC is always training its volunteers and employees on how to take immediate action to help injured people until the arrival of professional assistance.

The ERC has also adopted the slogan, "First Aid for Everyone and Everywhere," and has organised several awareness lectures and first aid training courses for the local community.

These programmes were implemented as part of the strategy of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, and the IFRC to raise local and international awareness about first aid, in cooperation with the government authorities, the private sector, teachers, students, workers and ERC volunteers.

These training courses include theoretical and practical aspects, due to the keenness of the ERC to encourage community partnerships and raise the awareness of the community and relevant authorities about the importance of first aid.

The courses organised by the ERC also aim to train qualified personnel to work as its first aid trainers, to benefit from their expertise and reinforce their knowledge and confidence.

These courses train volunteers on how to handle urgent and serious injuries caused by accidents, such as burns and bleeding, as well as how to transport injured people suffering from bone fractures and suffocation, and how to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation.