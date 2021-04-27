ERC widens scope of beneficiaries of Sheikha Fatima’s donation of Ramadan Mir in Sudan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has enlarged the scope of beneficiaries for donations of Ramadan Mir in Sudan from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and Honorary Chairperson of the ERC, the "Mother of the UAE".

The ERC began distributing food aid to beneficiaries and dispatched relief convoys from the capital, Khartoum, to several Sudanese provinces, under the management of the UAE Embassy.

Sheikha Fatima ordered the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people to meet the Ramadan needs of thousands of families in Khartoum, West Darfur, North Kordofan, Kasla, the Nile Province, Jazirah and the Northern Province.

She also instructed the ERC to provide for the needs of fasting people during the Holy Month of Ramadan, especially families affected by the current health crisis, as well as to intensify its efforts to address the humanitarian, social and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In implementation of the directives of Sheikha Fatima, the ERC sent three planes from Abu Dhabi to Khartoum Airport carrying hundreds of tonnes of basic food supplies for people fasting during Ramadan.

Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, highlighted the embassy’s keenness to distribute Ramadan Mir to beneficiary families and commended the efforts of the teams responsible for distributing aid in response to Sheikha Fatima’s directives. He also lauded the cooperation of beneficiary provinces and relevant authorities.

Several beneficiaries thanked Sheikha Fatima for supporting the Sudanese people.