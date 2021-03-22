ERC, Yahsat sign MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) related to providing advanced technological solutions, promoting remote learning and supporting the digital school initiatives of many countries affected by disasters and crises, as part of the ERC’s initiatives for the "50th Year."

The MoU aims to support the education systems of countries hosting refugees and displaced people, by offering advanced educational solutions that can address the obstacles hindering education in these countries.

Under the MoU, both sides will cooperate in achieving their sustainable development goals and spreading knowledge and skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and digital remote learning applications.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, and Ali Hashem Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat.

The MoU stipulates that Yahsat will help bridge communications gaps in remote areas and facilitate the ERC’s access to its coverage areas in the middle East, Africa and Asia.

Dr. Al Falahi highlighted the keenness of both sides to provide remote learning services in countries facing significant educational challenges amidst the current global health conditions.

Yahsat is working to bridge communications gaps in remote and unconnected regions by providing internet services via satellites, which will enable the ERC to access its coverage areas in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, Al Hashimi said.