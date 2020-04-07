ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent has underlined the significant role played by its volunteering teams in supporting the national efforts taken at the country level to fight the COVID-19 in cooperation with other competent bodies.

"H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, is closely following up the efforts made by the ERC's volunteering teams under these trying times and exceptional circumstances, supporting their dedication to embody the noble values boasted by the UAE people," said Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General.

"The role of the ERC's volunteers starts with receiving those coming from abroad before accompanying them to the quarantine centres, where they meet their daily requirements and personal needs," he added, noting that the ERC teams are working in collaboration with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and in coordination with other humanitarian societies and organisations operating in the country.

In the health domain, Al Falahi continued, they "participate in the National Disinfection Programme and partake in distributing health parcels in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention. They support the distance education programme by presenting tutorials to students via the Ministry of Education' eLearning platform. In addition, they distribute F&B parcels to targeted groups in order to avoid overcrowding under the current circumstances."