ERC’s Continues Development Initiatives In Comoro Islands

Mon 18th November 2019

ERC’s continues development initiatives in Comoro Islands

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing its humanitarian and development initiatives in the Comoro Islands having signed contracts to establish new health and educational projects in the capital, Moroni, worth AED12 million.

The contracts were signed with companies implementing the projects by Obaid Rahmat Al Baloushi, who headed the ERC delegation visiting the Comoro Islands to launch a range of humanitarian initiatives.

The delegation, accompanied by Saeed Mohammed Saeed Murshid Al Miqbaly, UAE Ambassador to the Comoro Islands, visited several ongoing projects, which include a motherhood and childhood centre in Moheli Island worth AED5.5 million.

They also include the construction of three schools in Anjouan Island worth AED2 million, as well as the restoration of nine other schools in Moroni worth AED6 million, the construction of a water tank in the capital with a capacity of 500-square metres, the refurbishing of a dialysis centre worth AED500,000 funded by the proceeds of "Ataya Charity Exhibition.

"

While stating that the UAE’s leadership is keen to provide the people of the Comoro Islands with basic services, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, explained that the ERC has prioritised the country’s education sector and educational projects.

The ERC’s development projects are part of the Year of Tolerance, he added and noted that officials and some locals have thanked the ERC for its work in the Comoro Islands.

