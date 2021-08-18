UrduPoint.com

ERC’s Humanitarian Projects, Programmes Valued At AED487.7 Million

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:45 PM

ERC’s humanitarian projects, programmes valued at AED487.7 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The value of the humanitarian programmes, relief operations, development projects, reconstruction programmes and orphan support initiatives launched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) totalled AED487,781,498, benefitting 14 million people in the UAE and 51 other countries.

In the first half of 2021, the value of the ERC’s local projects in several key sectors amounted to some AED92 million while its international activities amounted to AED395,498.

These figures were highlighted in a report published by the ERC, coinciding with the annual World Humanitarian Day on 19th August.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the ERC’s programmes and projects were recently expanded and have helped achieve social empowerment and comprehensive development.

The ERC has become more efficient and active in its humanitarian work and has intervened faster during times of crises and disasters, he added, noting that several factors have made the ERC a key humanitarian player, most notably the support of the UAE’s leadership.

The ERC’s role is becoming increasingly important every year, Al Falahi stressed, noting the report highlighted its considerable humanitarian responsibilities by monitoring the value of its aid over the past six months and its projects in dozens of countries.

Locally, the ERC has intensified its initiatives to address the COVID-19 pandemic and promoted relevant preventive measures, he further said while expressing the ERC’s appreciation for philanthropists and donors, and commending the role of its volunteers and employees in promoting its international humanitarian programmes.

