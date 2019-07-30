ERC’s local programmes assist over 560,000 in H1 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) A total of 562,589 people have benefitted from local aid campaigns and programmes launched by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, between January and June 2019, with the total value of the programmes reaching AED94 million for the period.

The cost of social aid provided by the ERC amounted to AED71,108,670 while the value of seasonal projects amounted to AED29,378,508, benefitting 562,589 people inside the country. The value of the ERC’s construction projects totalled AED2.511 million.

During its third meeting this year, chaired by Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs, the ERC’s Supreme Local Aid Committee discussed the readiness of its centres to hand out Al Adha Eid offerings this year, and presented the organisation’s bi-annual local aid report for the first half of 2019.

The report noted that the value of humanitarian aid provided by the ERC amounted to AED18,295,926 while the value of medical aid amounted to AED14,289,92, aid for prisoners and their families to AED4,576,313, student aid to AED25,675,227, aid for people of determination to AED3,455,140, and aid to support other humanitarian organisations to AED244,440.

The ERC’s support for Mir Ramadan programmes amounted to AED4,573,532, and Ramadan Iftar programmes to AED14,554,508, local Zakat Al Fitr programmes to AED5,824,000, and construction projects through the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to AED 2,511,000 The committee also discussed ways of reinforcing the ERC’s local programmes and activities, to increase the number of beneficiaries.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, highlighted the organisation’s keenness to support local aid campaigns, as per the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Al Mansouri also pointed out that the number of local programmes launched by the ERC is increasing, due to the keenness of its leadership to improve the conditions of underprivileged people.