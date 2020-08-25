UrduPoint.com
ERC’s Mobile Clinics Benefit 1,140 People In Hadramaut

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:45 PM

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) The number of beneficiaries in the second week of the mobile clinic project of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Al Ais, Hadramaut Governorate, where the closest hospital is 100 kilometres away, totalled 1,140.

The ERC’s mobile clinic project, which is part of the UAE’s humanitarian, relief and health efforts in Yemen, supports needy and poor families, especially those residing in remote areas lacking hospitals and health centres.

The clinics offer Primary healthcare services, monitor the health of mothers and children, and provide free medicines for common diseases, such as fever, cough, influenza, various injuries and burns.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, and stressed that the regular presence of the mobile clinics had eased their suffering.

