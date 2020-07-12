ERC’s sacrificial meat campaign to benefit over 600,000 people

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC has launched its sacrificial meat campaign, at a cost of some AED11.775 million, which will benefit 600,400 people worldwide.

During a press gathering held via video conferencing, Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that upon the directives of Sheikh Hamdan to launch the campaign, the ERC is continuing its initiatives, despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Sheikh Hamdan has prioritised the ERC’s programmes that aim to ease human suffering, such as its annual sacrificial meat campaign, to fulfil the needs of vulnerable and needy families and people during Eid al Adha, he added.

"Sheikh Hamdan always seeks to implement projects and programmes that reinforce community solidarity and the values of giving to make people happy," Al Falahi said, noting that the campaign will promote social responsibility among peoples, institutions and companies.

"This year’s campaign is being launched during exceptional health, economic and social conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its global implications. However, the ERC is keen to offer a different campaign this year, in terms of outcomes and the number of beneficiaries. Therefore, we aim to attract more supporters and donors to enlarge its scope of beneficiaries," he added.

He also said the ERC has drafted a plan to achieve its objectives and comply with the precautionary measures adopted by the country to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General for Marketing and Resources Development Affairs, stated that the ERC has completed its preparations to support the campaign’s activities, receive support, facilitate the donation process through its platforms, website and smart applications, and send ERC representatives to over 150 locations around the country.

He also thanked the campaign’s sponsors, most notably First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Etisalat, as well as the media, for always supporting the ERC’s programmes and projects.

"We are pleased to work with the ERC and support the community. The bank is interested in cooperating with the ERC in this campaign, despite the changing circumstances, and we are delighted to be taking part in initiatives that ensure the community’s happiness," noted Hana Al Rostamani, Deputy CEO and Head of Personal Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Ahmed Salem Al Rashidi, Regional Manager, Real Estate Financing at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said that the bank’s cooperation with the campaign is an important opportunity to support the country’s process of giving.

Dr. Ahmed Bin Ali, Etisalat Group's Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, expressed the Group's pride in engaging in such charitable work.

The partnership with ERC underscores Etisalat's commitment to building bridges of giving and charity and engaging in community-driven philanthropic initiatives.